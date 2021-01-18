Cloud services set to reign

[Sponsored Article] Providing flexibility, efficiency and the chance for cost savings, cloud-based services were already transforming the business landscape before the Covid-19 outbreak ignited. But one effect of the pandemic was to accelerate dramatically the pace of migration from traditional systems and infrastructure, as companies everywhere were obliged to adapt to the new normal of remote working and greater dependence on online platforms and apps. “At one point in mid-2020, we saw two years’ worth of digital transformation happen in two months,” says Derrick Loi, General Manager for Microsoft Azure Applications and Infrastructure in Asia. “Moving to the cloud was a key enabler for that. Now, we are seeing a change in customers’ IT priorities towards optimisation. Business leaders are looking to ensure the best possible return on investment (ROI) from their cloud services.” Most large companies, Loi notes, have recognised that it no longer makes financial or organisational sense to run their own data centres and maintain legacy systems. Instead, by switching to customised cloud solutions, they can pick and choose what they need to optimise existing assets, redesign workflows, guarantee security, deploy newly developed apps, expand their revenue base, and keep costs tightly under control. “We believe in having the right dialogue with each customer to understand their current and future needs and how to accelerate their digital transformation to achieve true business impact,” says Singapore-based Loi. “Azure has a very comprehensive portfolio, including the latest data framework and analytic tools to help clients modernise and predict the next wave of demand or competition.” Early discussions usually centre on the ROI aspects of being able to “pay as you use”, rather than maintaining and managing an in-house data centre. Azure has a flexible pricing model, with clients paying for modular consumption units such as the number of computing cores, storage capacity, features and/or time – by hour, day, week or even months – depending on needs and preferences. Any conversation also covers the latest patches, ease of scaling, reskilling staff, and the importance of achieving financial targets. Also vital is to establish how the customer wants to proceed and at what pace. “Migration to cloud requires the right partnership,” Loi says. “Azure was built and designed to be hybrid ready, so we understand certain workloads have to be encrypted or hosted in a certain location for compliance or security reasons. We create a phased transition plan to hybrid cloud, defining the right architecture, redesigning the apps and providing an economic model which captures cash flow and savings. Our aim is to onboard customers at their own pace, based on their business plans and capabilities.” Recent examples in Asia include National Australia Bank and, in Singapore, Standard Chartered Bank, which is taking a cloud-first approach to make banking more accessible. In Hong Kong, the momentum for change continues to build as companies in retail, e-commerce, financial services and health care see the benefits. Migration to the cloud allows them to focus on core competencies, offload non-revenue-generating activities, tap into off-the-shelf solutions, and quickly scale up or down in line with shifting demand or priorities. “Our cloud services are built on a foundation of trust and security,” says Winnie Chu, Azure Business Group Lead for Microsoft Hong Kong. “Customers own and control their data; we do not mine it for marketing or advertising purposes. By leveraging the most trusted, responsible and inclusive cloud services, businesses can work and compete more effectively because they are adopting the latest technology.” It is rare, though, for users to migrate and transform everything to the cloud platform in one go. The usual practice is to move in stages, often beginning with data linked to new projects which have no restrictions or legacy systems attached. Alternatively, the first step might be with something that is public- facing, especially in the retail sector where there may be a pressing need to set up or improve online sales channels. “Things like that can be moved to the cloud right away,” Chu says. “If enterprises are not too sure where to start, we offer a very detailed plan and timescale, also making sure customers use the technology correctly and are successful with their digital transformation journey. She adds that cloud services will continue to play a significant role in everyday lives, enabling remote work and learning, global collaboration, business continuity and innovation. “Microsoft is committed to supporting businesses in Hong Kong and the region as they accelerate their cloud migration journey,” Chu says. “This is the way to go. And given the ever-changing regulatory landscape, companies can have complete confidence in trusting their applications and data to a provider with a proven commitment to compliance regulations and security standards.”