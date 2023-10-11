CIC Global Construction Sustainability Forum and Exhibition 2023 highlights construction sector’s potential to help Hong Kong achieve Carbon Neutrality goal.

Critical issues such as construction safety and talent development are among the main focuses of the inaugural CIC Global Construction Sustainability Forum and Exhibition 2023 (GCSFE), set to take place from November 20 to 23, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong and Sky 100. GCSFE, co-organised by the Development Bureau of HKSAR and the CIC, will serve as a platform for industry leaders from local, the Greater Bay Area and overseas, government officials, academia, NGOs, and other field experts to share their perspectives and insights on sustainability development in the sector, thereby shaping the future direction of the industry.

The industry’s persistent labour shortage, a clear reflection of the city’s ageing population, indicates an ongoing demand for more than 10,000 skilled workers. However, a work environment that is both safe and rewarding, coupled with the use of cutting-edge technologies, is appealing to young people. This could significantly aid the sector’s recruitment drive.

Chairman of the Construction Industry Council (CIC), Ir Thomas Ho On-sing, believes that the future of sustainable construction lies in smart and green practices. These can be achieved through comprehensive digitalisation integrated throughout the entire construction process.

The sustainable development of Hong Kong’s construction sector relies on a diverse range of factors, and the fundamental one is the human resources. The sector’s top priorities include ensuring the safety and wellbeing of workers and fostering a comprehensive understanding and implementation of worksite safety measures at all levels, from management to the frontline workforce.

As China strives for a green transition towards Carbon Neutrality, Hong Kong has unveiled its “Climate Action Plan 2050”. The plan envisions a “Zero-carbon Emissions‧Liveable City‧Sustainable Development” and sets out clear strategies to combat climate change with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



With the city’s construction sector poised for unprecedented growth in the next ten years, it is at the heart of Hong Kong’s sustainable development efforts. “It is crucial to incorporate sustainability into our professional engineering solutions throughout the entire work cycle,” says Ho.

Globally the construction industry is responsible for 36 percent of energy use and 37 percent of carbon emissions. In Hong Kong, this sector employs 400,000 people and makes a substantial contribution to the city’s GDP.

CIC has been at the forefront of collaborating with industry professionals and government officials to develop sustainable long-term strategies and standards that address a wide range of construction-related issues. A case in point is its persistent advocacy for enhanced workplace safety and sustainability.



In a bid to bolster the city’s sustainable development, Hong Kong’s construction sector is poised to pioneer advancements in several crucial areas. CIC is championing efficient resource and waste management within the industry, urging a focus on minimising construction and demolition waste and optimising material usage. This can be realised through strategic procurement practices, meticulous project planning, and the adoption of construction techniques that enhance resource efficiency. The CIC emphasises the importance of embracing construction-specific technologies, which are instrumental in driving these initiatives forward.

How construction sector can contribute

Newly renovated STEAM Lab at CIC-Zero Carbon Park.

The full integration of digitalised systems into construction is key to the sector’s contribution towards the overall sustainability of Hong Kong. CIC has been supporting the industry’s transition to ‘Smart Construction’, a shift powered by digitalisation and Building Information Modelling (BIM), says Ho. “Our objective is to digitalise and streamline all processes involved in the lifecycle of a built asset. This includes planning, design, construction, and operation stages. We aim to consistently enhance productivity, safety, and sustainability.”

CIC is also committed to spearheading the widespread implementation of “Mi-Infinity”. This innovative approach incorporates Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), a process where self-contained modules, fully equipped with finishes, fixtures, and fittings, are manufactured in off-site prefabrication plants. These innovations are not just about building faster; they also enhance safety on site, boost energy efficiency, and minimise waste, according to Ho.

CIC Digital Twin Hub showcases display explaining how the Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) works.

A key component supporting this technological enhancement is the Common Data Environment (CDE). This platform, accessible on mobile devices, allows for seamless sharing and management of all systems. “Adopting the CDE for construction has become a global trend,” Ho adds.

The concept of ‘Digital Twin’ is propelling digitalised construction to unprecedented heights. This involves the integration of sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) devices into construction sites already utilising the “Smart Safety Site System” (4S). With the help of the smart safety devices, communication network and the centralised management platform, the system enables the project team to grasp the current safety situation of the entire construction site, facilitates comprehensive asset management throughout the asset’s life cycle, encompassing waste control, energy efficiency, sustainability, and safety.

Displays at the CIC Digital Twin Hub expose practitioners to the latest innovations in ‘smart construction.’

To bolster individual firms’ decarbonisation efforts, CIC has rolled out a variety of initiatives. One such initiative is the “CIC Carbon Assessment Tool”, a digital platform developed in partnership with over 200 industrial experts. This tool allows industry professionals to assess the carbon footprint of their projects during the early design and construction phases. CIC has also introduced the “CIC Green Product Certification Scheme”, which takes a comprehensive approach to evaluating green products and building materials. The “CIC Green Finance Certification Scheme” aims to ease the process of applying for sustainable finance tools for projects in both Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

GCSFE 2023

The forthcoming four-day GCSFE 2023 is set to cast a spotlight on sustainable development within the construction industry. The event will serve as a platform for the display of cutting-edge technologies and the sharing of successful stories and industry best practices with stakeholders and the wider public. The forum is designed to bridge various facets of industry transformation, fostering innovation in digitalisation, encouraging cross-border and cross-sector collaboration, and advancing the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda.

GCSFE is set to host a distinguished panel of leaders from the construction industry and the sustainability sector. Among them are top government officials, renowned scholars, leaders of construction companies. Apart from attending in-person, the forums will also be broadcast online. For the updated list of speakers, please visit:

https://www.cic.hk/gcsfe/en/forum/speakers-guest-honors



A 3-day exhibition will be held concurrently at Sky 100, with around forty local, mainland, and overseas companies showcasing their most recent innovations and services to support the sector accelerating sustainability transformation. The exhibitors are categorised under seven key themes: Green Construction, Green Finance, High Productivity Construction, Smart and Safe Construction, Construction Digitalisation, Talent Development, and GBA Construction.

On the fourth day of the event, technical tours to iconic sites will be conducted with the aim of providing participants with a profound understanding of how the local construction industry adapts and implements sustainable construction practices and digitalisation applications. In a significant move towards sustainable development within the sector, a total of more than 250 companies will be pledging for the “Sustainable Construction Charter” and “Construction Digitisation Charter” at the GCSFE 2023, thereby affirming their commitment to sustainability and digitalisation.