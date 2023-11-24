Navigating Modern Business Challenges in Hong Kong and Singapore with the Cornerstone 2023 Talent Health Index

The THI evaluates organisations based on four stages of maturity: Foundational, Administrative, Sophisticated and Transformative. It uses seven crucial dimensions of talent health to assess the overall wellness of your talent programme and identify potential areas for development.

This is where Cornerstone’s Talent Health Index (THI) steps in. Serving as a comprehensive tool, the THI offers a holistic perspective on an organisation's talent management strategy, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement.

In today's ever-changing business landscape, sustained success doesn't rely solely on what a company offers. It's fundamentally rooted in the combined skills, commitment, and passion of its workforce. In a dynamic industry, employees are the bedrock that secures an organisation's stability and expansion. How can companies effectively evaluate their current position to chart a course for meaningful self-improvement?

The THI 2023 report seeks to provide a thorough overview of talent development in international organisations, including those based in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Levels of Maturity

In the 2023 THI, organisations in Hong Kong and Singapore scored an average of 85.4, placing them at the administrative level, slightly beneath the global average of 88.1. It indicates that while Hong Kong and Singaporean organisations have established a solid foundation for their talent programmes, there is a significant scope for improvement.

Surprisingly, only a tiny fraction of organisations globally, including those in Hong Kong and Singapore, have attained the transformative level. The results underline the widespread need for enhanced talent management strategies.

Bridging Perception Gaps

In Hong Kong and Singapore, there was a significant disparity between employers' and employees' perceptions regarding their confidence to develop skills, with 93% of employers feeling confident. In comparison, only 61% of employees shared the same confidence in their employer's ability to help them develop skills.

Prioritising Learning and Development

In high-performing organisations globally,95% emphasise comprehensive career guidance, indicating that a stronger focus on Learning and Development (L&D) is crucial for businesses that aspire to transition from 'administrative' to 'sophisticated' level.

Moving From Administrative to Transformative

L&D programmes serve as the stimulus for supporting an organisation's team. They empower employees to continually enhance their skills, keep abreast with industry trends, and explore new opportunities. Engaged employees, in turn, become advocates for innovation, propelling an organisation forward with fresh ideas and increased productivity.

Improving Your Talent Health

High-performing companies have demonstrated that creating a robust and engaging talent development strategy is attainable for every organisation:

Augmenting Employee Skills through L&D: Competence breeds confidence. L&D initiatives enable employees to acquire new skills and refine existing skills, making them more proficient at their roles and boosting their confidence when tackling challenges. Fostering a Culture of Continuous Learning: Employees are encouraged to independently pursue knowledge when learning becomes embedded in the company's DNA. Aligning Individual Goals with Organisational Objectives: This alignment creates a sense of purpose and commitment beyond merely completing tasks. It also fosters a collaborative and motivated workforce. Empowering Employees to Innovate through L&D: Engaged employees, driven by their newfound knowledge and skills, often become the champions of innovation. Reducing Employee Turnover through L&D: A robust learning and development strategy is critical to any organisation's efforts to reduce employee turnover. If they are already getting all the development and growth, there's no need to consider changing employers. Attracting Top Talent with L&D: A robust learning and development programme is crucial to attracting the best and brightest candidates in today's competitive job market. Adapting to Industry Changes with L&D: L&D initiatives are crucial in fostering agility among employees, particularly with the rate of change we are already witnessing.

The Future of L&D

In a world where technological advancements are moving at a pace never seen before, L&D isn't just a tool for survival—it's the compass guiding organisations towards thriving amid change. L&D programmes promote employees' sense of purpose and belonging, reinforcing their commitment to the organisation's mission and values. In essence, learning and development programmes are the heartbeat of a forward-thinking organisation, orchestrating a symphony of growth, resilience, and excellence.

