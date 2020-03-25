An AI Panel (from left) Cally CHAN, General Manager, Microsoft HK and Macau; Alain CROZIER, Corporate VP, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China Region; and Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School
Ready for the AI-driven Future
A new MBA elective prepares students to apply AI in your organizations
Topic | Defining the Family Office Landscape
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
An AI Panel (from left) Cally CHAN, General Manager, Microsoft HK and Macau; Alain CROZIER, Corporate VP, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China Region; and Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School