Relishing the shock with the new

From left: Chua Kong Ho (SCMP), Romanus Ng (SCMP), Peter Davies (head of international business development, DiDi,) Kanas Chan (Deutsche Bank), Elsie Cheung (SCMP), Viola Lam (founder and CEO at Find Solution Ai), Savio Kwan (former COO of Alibaba Group, CEO and founding partner of A&K Consulting), and Dr Andrew Ma (founder and director, Steam Building).