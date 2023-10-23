Global Green Industry Leaders Unite at Eco Expo Asia 2023 to Showcase Cutting-edge Green Solutions

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Eco Expo Asia 2023, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will be held from 26 – 29 October at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, with the online matching services “Click2Match” available from 19 October to 6 November.

As a flagship event on the environmental front, the Eco Expo Asia provides a platform for G2G, G2B, B2B, and B2C connection. It gathers global entrepreneurs, professionals from the green industry and government officials to showcase cutting-edge green solutions from around the world, exchange views and share experience. Centred around the theme “Taking the Leap towards Carbon Neutrality”, this year’s expo will feature nearly 300 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, showcasing their latest innovations in nine zones, including Green Transportation, Waste Management & Circular Economy, Green Buildings & Energy Efficiency, Green Finance and ESG-related services, etc.

A variety of new energy vehicles and related charging equipment will be displayed at the Green Transportation Zone. Visitors can get a first glimpse of the latest battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) for commercial use, such as tractor and garbage truck with zero emission, and EV battery solutions ranging from electric minibus fast-charging technology to battery upcycling or disposal. The Waste Management and Circular Economy Zone will present a range of material upcycling technologies and projects, such as waste-to-energy projects and smart food waste machines, encouraging businesses and general consumers to re-conceptualise waste as valuable resources that could re-enter the product life cycle and recreate great value. Moreover, local and overseas emerging start-ups will gather at the Start-up Zone and the debut HKSTP Pavilion to introduce their latest inventions in plastic upcycling, food technologies, carbon trading and so on.