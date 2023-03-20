[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Although IVF has been available for over 40 years, there was any breakthrough technology aimed at improving its success rate considerably, until EggLogics’ potentially game-changing proprietary technologies developed to ‘recharge’ eggs from women, particularly those over 35 years. It’s a matter of racing against the clock for women above 35 years of age who undergo IVF to have their first live births, because of the progressively declining quality of their eggs. The success rate for women around 40 is 10 percent, meaning they have to undergo 10 rounds of IVF to have a successful live birth. The extracted ‘unusable’ eggs are discarded. Not only is the treatment costly, it is also emotionally distressing for the couples seeking help. “My goal is to improve the success rate of IVF by creating more ‘usable’ eggs,” says Dr Lee Tin-lap, Founder and Chairman of EggLogics. “Promoting egg’s health is a logical solution. Hence our name, EggLogics.” Dr Lee is a professor at the School of Biomedical Sciences, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). A winner of the 2022 Start-up Express programme, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), EggLogics has developed “EggCellence” which combines cutting-edge research in clinical science, regenerative biomedicine, genomics, biomedical engineering and bioinformatics. Three proprietary technologies, that are non-invasive and entirely ethical, have been in preliminary clinical trials. “EggBoost” is an egg-enrichment technology to improve the quality and quantity of ‘usable’ eggs and promote egg maturation. A key component is a chip made of hydrogel. This chip replenishes mitochondria that restores the cellular functions in the eggs for their healthier development and better reproductive outcomes. This technique is also applicable for egg freezing. The other breakthrough is the gene-based “EggCheck”, an egg quality assessment technology to identify IVF usable eggs. This technology utilises precise genetic information with a simple grading rubric to help women and clinicians make informed decisions for IVF and egg freezing. The latest technique is the image-based “EggCheck”. “We have developed a microfluidic chip that allows the eggs to be deformed with the exertion of stress. It’s based on the theory that the quality of an egg is related to the rigidity of its shell. We put pressure on the egg surface and observe how it bounces back,” he notes. “By using this simple, non-invasive procedure, we can check the egg quality quickly.” The potential for EggLogics is enormous: the global IVF market is estimated to be worth US$14 billion a year. The start-up has taken its technological development out of the confines of the lab. It has started a preliminary human study in collaboration with the Assisted Reproductive Technology Unit, the Prince of Wales Hospital in Shatin. “We have worked with a small number of women to ensure the procedure is safe. It allows us to receive feedback from IVF clients. This platform provides us the excellent opportunity to achieve pre-clinical observation and data for “EggBoost” and “EggCheck”.” To scale up the project, EggLogics needs to move forward to clinical trials at multiple centres. The company has been exploring the markets in Mainland China and the United States simultaneously. “We have been working with the clinical research organisations (CROs) associated with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. The CROs help connect us with potential institutions in these markets to adopt our technologies and receive the clinical trial data evaluation so that we will get the regulatory approvals,” he notes. The approvals are for three proprietary technologies: the chips, which are classified as medical devices in China; the treatment between the cells outside the eggs and cells (from menstrual blood) collected from the same woman; and the culture medium that promotes the process. “We have just submitted the application for the devices with NMPA. Once we get the approvals, we will proceed with the other two,” Dr Lee continues. “We expect to get an answer by September and will roll out the clinical trials with CROs in the Greater Bay Area, which have connection with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Guangdong General Hospital.” How it started The start-up journey of EggLogics reflects how Dr Lee has evolved from an academic to an entrepreneur. The company was first incorporated in 2018 to apply for the incubation fund from CUHK. “We originally based our technology on stem cells. To our surprise, we failed in the first round as some in the judging panel expressed scepticism over stem cell application. I spoke to the non-scientist members of the panel. Their honest feedback inspired us to identify a unique cell population in the menstrual blood of women and its application does not have any ethical issue. We eventually received funding and officially started our operation in 2020. EggLogics was admitted into Science Park in 2021.” Dr Lee often shares this lesson with his students. “Many scientists are self-centred. But academic entrepreneurship is about open-mindedness. It’s important to talk to the public, get their ideas and develop products that meet their needs.” A Start-up Express winner The HKTDC Start-up Express programme has opened many doors for EggLogics to build vital connections with potential investors and partners from markets around the world. “The support from HKTDC is impressive. They have great people helping us explore different opportunities, create publications, and connect us with potential investors and clinics locally and abroad at various healthcare-focused meetings. HKTDC helps us build brand awareness by giving us the platform to present our technologies,” Dr Lee notes. At the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) held in November 2022, Dr Lee was the last speaker and announced the free “EggCheck” service for the attendants. “The event enabled us to reach out to the end users,” he says. “We received a lot of enquiries and got a better idea about egg freezing. Those signed up for our clinical trials helped us build a base.” At ASGH’s “Deal Flow”, EggLogics was introduced to the entrepreneur fund operated by one of the world’s largest multinational tech companies. “We received offers from this fund as well as some private investors and family office, which will let us kick off our pre A-round financing,” Dr Lee notes. Meanwhile, HKTDC selected five Start-up Express winners to participate in a pitching session for a venture capitalist fund based in San Francisco in early March. “This is the first time I have encountered a potential investor willing to share candid and blunt feedback. It helps start-ups to identify room for improvement. It’s a great experience that money can’t buy.” On the HKTDC Entrepreneur Day last December, EggLogics shared its experiences with other start-ups and got updated on new developments in public policy. EggLogics exchanged ideas with key people from Science Park, Cyberport and investment firms, he continues. “We learned to align our priorities and received the latest information on the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.” With HKTDC’s support, EggLogics participated in the Asia Financial Forum in January 2023 and built contact with potential investors from Singapore and Malaysia, he says. “We’re working with a Malaysian IVF clinic that may adopt our technology. EggLogics is also in talks with a Boston-based life science lab focused on women's health. "This is another area where our technologies are applicable," Dr Lee says. "I hope that one day when people think of the health of eggs, they will associate it with EggLogics."