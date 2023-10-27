Seizing the Potential: Hong Kong's Industrialists Embrace Cross-Border Advantages

In 2018, Xiashun ventured into the high technology space by establishing a new business line focused on manufacturing battery foil, targeting the booming electric vehicle (EV) market. Chan explains, "China leads the way in the transition to EV. The market is growing fast globally, boosting demand for electric car batteries. This has presented us with an opportunity to expand our product offering and grow our business further. We made the move in 2016, and our first battery foil factory began operating in 2018."

Xiashun's journey began in 1988 when Chan's father identified a gap in the local production of aluminium packaging foils in China, which were being imported at that time. Throughout the years, Xiashun has continuously evolved and improved its product quality to meet rising standards and changing customer needs. Today, the company is not only a leading domestic business but also a global leader in producing and supplying high-quality light-gauge aluminium foil for aseptic and flexible packaging.

Xiashun Aluminum Foil Co., Ltd. ("Xiashun") serves as a shining example of the potential for growth and diversification among Hong Kong industrialists. Christina Chan Sye-min, CEO at Xiashun, believes that Hong Kong industrialists can add value in various areas such as research and development, product design, quality control, and marketing.

Venturing into battery foil production posed new challenges for Xiashun, as it required different skills and technology compared to their traditional production of aluminium sheets and packaging foil. In addition, customer requirements change frequently in the fast-paced EV industry, it is important to stay close to the market and adapt quickly to avoid falling behind.

In the past, Xiashun relied on the wisdom and expertise of experienced mentors, learning from their experiences and techniques to adapt and adjust accordingly. However, the business landscape has evolved, placing greater importance on a scientific approach that heavily relies on data analysis. Contemporary practices now emphasise the utilisation of data to identify the most effective processes and techniques, aiming for optimal results.

Chan also stresses the critical importance of recognizing and capitalising on comparative advantage. "By identifying and leveraging our unique strengths and capabilities, we can differentiate ourselves in the market and thrive in our respective industries. This involves understanding our core competencies, exploring innovative methods to enhance them, and aligning them with the evolving demands of the market."

Hong Kong and China: A Powerful Partnership

Hong Kong, once known as a significant exporter of light and labour-intensive goods, has transformed its industrial landscape over time. While some companies have moved their production facilities to mainland China or other Southeast Asian nations, Hong Kong's industrial sector retains its significance and former glory.

"To us, China's manufacturing sector is a partner rather than a rival," says Chan. "I recognize the vast opportunities presented by the country's expansive market. China and Hong Kong possess complementary strengths that can benefit industrialists looking to establish and expand their businesses.”

As an international city with a rich history of global business connections, Hong Kong serves as a vital gateway for China's manufacturing sector to expand its reach on the global stage. The reputation and trust established by Hong Kong manufacturers over the years contribute to the city's unique advantages.

She believes that by capitalising on China's ample resources, including land, raw materials, supply chains, talent, and manpower, while leveraging Hong Kong's business-friendly environment, efficient civil services, advanced legal system, and intellectual property protection, Hong Kong manufacturers are well positioned to thrive on both domestic and international fronts.

Strong government support and technological advancements

Government support plays a crucial role in the development of emerging industries, particularly in high technology.

Xiashun received a lot of support from Hong Kong government. Both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have shown strong support for Xiashun, providing financial subsidies such as R&D subsidies for new high technology enterprises in China and the BUD Fund in Hong Kong, infrastructure, talent, and technology assistance. Chan expresses her gratitude for the support received, stating, "The Chinese and Hong Kong governments are both very supportive. We have received all-round support from the authorities."

Looking ahead, Chan sees big data as the future of the manufacturing industry. The utilisation of data collected from various sources can enhance efficiency, anticipate customer demand, prevent disruptions, and drive innovation and differentiation in product development. She also emphasises the growing importance of sustainability in manufacturing, urging industrialists to consider ways to reduce CO2 emissions and minimise environmental impact.

Chan adds, "Today we are seeing only a glimpse of what technology could eventually do to modernise factories and manufacturing processes. There is still a lot of room for improvement."

The way forward