Olympic icon and tech titan: Li Ning, Howard Yang recognised at EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards

“As an ex-Olympic gymnast, I have always strived for excellence and pushed myself to achieve greatness. This recognition not only acknowledges our contributions to the industry but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

"Receiving the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is an incredible honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Li upon receiving the award at a gala dinner that was held at Conrad Shenzhen on December 12.

The two visionary leaders, hailing from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong respectively, have demonstrated unwavering dedication, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, setting a shining example for aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation.

Li Ning, renowned former Olympic gymnast and Chairman and Chief executive officer of Viva Goods Company Ltd, and Dr Howard Yang, distinguished Co-founder, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Scientist of Montage Technology, have been recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the business landscape.

In a celebration of remarkable individuals in the business world, the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards for China, including Hong Kong SAR, have recently bestowed their highest honours upon two exceptional entrepreneurs.

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

After the setback of the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Li faced the challenge of starting a business without knowing where to begin. Despite facing opposition from his peers, he remained determined to pursue his dreams.

He considers himself fortunate to have witnessed China's remarkable development and achievements, which have undoubtedly played a role in the success of Li Ning Company Limited.

“Years on, I’ve come to realise that the world is vast, and as we engage in business, we should strive to integrate more with the global community. This is a new beginning, and the current era has presented us with countless opportunities,” he said.

Li emphasises the importance of collaboration in his entrepreneurial journey. He highlighted that through partnerships with other companies abroad, his company has successfully developed proprietary pump technology. This collaboration has led to the creation of new materials, he explained.

"Our achievements would not have been possible without a global, integrated collaboration environment. The shoe brand we acquired has a rich history spanning nearly 200 years, but it is in need of revitalisation and alignment with the demands of modern consumers. We are excited to collaborate with global experts and leverage our innovative approach to breathe new life into this iconic brand."

Dr Howard Yang, Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and Chief Scientist of Montage Technology, is honoured as the Chinese mainland winner for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 awards for his exceptional contributions to the tech sector.

During his time on stage, Dr Yang shared his emotions and memories of nearly 30 years ago when he returned to his homeland, China, after studying abroad.

"Having returned to my home country 29 years ago, next year will mark the milestone of three decades. It's quite amusing to reflect on those early days, as I often jest that I’m a prehistoric ‘haigui' since at that time, the trend of overseas students returning had not yet begun,” he said.

During his initial return, Dr Yang reminisced about a time when the semiconductor industry was overlooked and lacked the attention it deserved. However, after more than two decades, he expressed his delight in witnessing a significant shift in the industry's recognition.

“Semiconductors are now finally receiving the attention they deserve,” he said. “Li Ning’s philosophy of sportsmanship resonates deeply with my perseverance. Despite encountering difficulties along the way, I remain committed to my goals and refuse to be discouraged.”

Dr Yang said that for entrepreneurs to be successful, three key factors that are equally important are market understanding, building a strong team, and creating products that cater to market needs. Access to sufficient capital is also critical.

Other notable award winners include George Chen, CEO and Founder of Ecoinno (H. K.) Limited; Jiang Rensheng, Chairman of ZFSW-The Biologics Company; Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited and Great Bay Bio Limited; Li Weiguo, Chairman of Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology; Mao Geping, Founder and Chairman of Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd.; Ren Silong, Chairman and Founder of Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd.; and Fang Xing and Xiao Jin, Chairman and Co-founder Deputy Chairman, respectively, of Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co., Ltd.

These individuals have made significant contributions in their respective fields and have been recognized for their achievements. Their accomplishments serve as inspiration to other entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards for China are supported by the China Venture Capital Private Equity Association, Cyberport, Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong Management Association, and Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

Following the China edition, the highly anticipated EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ event is scheduled to take place in June next year. This global award recognises exceptional entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions in their industries and communities.