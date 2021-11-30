“We have taken decisive actions to help clients advance on their sustainability agenda, manage our business in a balanced and responsible way, and create longer-term value for the communities we serve,” says Sebastian Paredes, CEO of DBS Hong Kong.
DBS Hong Kong pledges sustainable finance to build a low-carbon future
- As a purpose-driven bank, DBS Hong Kong is committed to accelerating advancement towards a more sustainable future with green financing
- The bank adopts a three-pillar approach for sustainability that is guided by Responsible Banking, Responsible Business Practices, and Creating social impact
- To advocate closing the loop on food waste, DBS Hong Kong works with partners to launch The Loop at One Island East urban farm
Paid Post:
DBS
Topic | Financing the green transition
