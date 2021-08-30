Invest Hong Kong’s Global Fast Track Programme 2021 offers qualified fintech companies the chance to scale up and experience fast-tracked access to potential clients and strategic investors.
How Hong Kong fast-tracks businesses to embrace change and scale through fintech
- InvestHK’s Global Fast Track 2021 helps companies scale up, meet new financial institutions, corporate clients and investors
- Programme – open to qualified applicants until September 10 – is part of city’s extensive support ecosystem for fintech development
InvestHK
