Hong Kong’s success as a financial hub brings new opportunities for fintech firms to up their game

  • Hong Kong FinTech Week brings fintech founders and investors together, as well as established financial institutions and regulators
  • Event provides networking opportunities for local and global fintech firms seeking funds to scale up, as well as decision makers at financial institutions

Morning Studio editors
Updated: 2:18pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Hong Kong FinTech Week will offer face-to-face meetings as well as online platforms, with access to a wide range of sectors and international expertise.
