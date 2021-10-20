Hong Kong FinTech Week will offer face-to-face meetings as well as online platforms, with access to a wide range of sectors and international expertise.
Hong Kong’s success as a financial hub brings new opportunities for fintech firms to up their game
- Hong Kong FinTech Week brings fintech founders and investors together, as well as established financial institutions and regulators
- Event provides networking opportunities for local and global fintech firms seeking funds to scale up, as well as decision makers at financial institutions
