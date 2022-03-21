Conveniently situated at 34-37 Connaught Road Central, Chinachem Tower, the brand-new flexible workspace occupies four floors spanning over 17,000 square feet and commands stunning views of IFC, Exchange Square and Victoria Harbour.
Business

Chinachem Group launches flexible workspace in partnership with the Hive to meet increased demand for flexibility in the workplace

Topic |   Flexible Workspace Trend
Updated: 5:26pm, 21 Mar, 2022

