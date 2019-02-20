A Qantas jumbo jet, painted with eye-catching patterns, flying over Kowloon City district and getting ready to land at Kai Tak Airport. Photo: SCMP
Qantas: high-flying connection between Hong Kong and Australia for seven decades, and beyond
- Since its inaugural flight to Hong Kong in 1949, the Australian carrier has served as the key connector between the Asian city and Australia
- While Qantas passengers enjoy the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in service now, there will be more refurbished Airbus A380s by 2020
Topic | Flying High, Linking Lives
Presented by:
Qantas Airways
A Qantas jumbo jet, painted with eye-catching patterns, flying over Kowloon City district and getting ready to land at Kai Tak Airport. Photo: SCMP