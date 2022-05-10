Justin Chan, co-founder of Gense Technologies, is one of two grand winners at the Jumpstarter 2022 Global Pitch Competition. The initiative provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to reach out to business leaders and sector experts.
Justin Chan, co-founder of Gense Technologies, is one of two grand winners at the Jumpstarter 2022 Global Pitch Competition. The initiative provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to reach out to business leaders and sector experts.
Business

Innovation and social impact the big winners at Jumpstarter 2022 Global Pitch Competition

  • Hong Kong-based start-up’s self-help medical imaging device among entries that wowed judges
  • Competition, curated by the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to see their business ambitions realised

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 4:49pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Justin Chan, co-founder of Gense Technologies, is one of two grand winners at the Jumpstarter 2022 Global Pitch Competition. The initiative provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to reach out to business leaders and sector experts.
Justin Chan, co-founder of Gense Technologies, is one of two grand winners at the Jumpstarter 2022 Global Pitch Competition. The initiative provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to reach out to business leaders and sector experts.
READ FULL ARTICLE