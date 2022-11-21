Hang Lung and LVMH’s sustainability partnership is a global first in terms of scale, scope and approach. Photo: Hang Lung Properties
Future of sustainable business
Business

Hang Lung and LVMH launch groundbreaking sustainability partnership

  • The three-year collaboration is the first of its kind inked between landlord and tenant
  • It includes mutual pledges to reach sustainability targets in areas such as electricity and water usage, biodiversity and social impact

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Hang Lung and LVMH’s sustainability partnership is a global first in terms of scale, scope and approach. Photo: Hang Lung Properties
