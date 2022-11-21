Hang Lung and LVMH’s sustainability partnership is a global first in terms of scale, scope and approach. Photo: Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung and LVMH launch groundbreaking sustainability partnership
- The three-year collaboration is the first of its kind inked between landlord and tenant
- It includes mutual pledges to reach sustainability targets in areas such as electricity and water usage, biodiversity and social impact
Paid Post:
Hang Lung Properties
