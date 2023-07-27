[Sponsored article]

The rise of generative artificial intelligence has been rapid – and transformative. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been quietly working away in the background for years, with many people unaware of its prevalence in daily life. However, the arrival of generative AI models last year – notably ChatGPT – has demonstrated just how influential it can be.

Over the past few months, numerous tech companies have been rolling out new, innovative generative AI models that have the potential to make a significant impact on the way people work, marking a shift in the global labour market and economy.

The uncertainty surrounding generative AI – of displacing people from their jobs, for example – is tempered by the growing understanding of the need for companies to adapt to a new technology that is set to become more sophisticated, and more mainstream. Research by Goldman Sachs suggests the threat of worker displacement from generative AI could be counteracted by a surge in productivity that may lead to a 7 per cent increase in annual global gross domestic product.

In addition to performing administrative tasks, generative AI has the potential to assist people with formulating ideas and generating analytical texts – even facilitating creative work, empowering individuals to use their time at work more efficiently. That could lead to more innovation and increased productivity.

Generative artificial intelligence has the potential to empower individuals to use their working time more efficiently, freeing up more time for creative output in the workplace. Photo: Shutterstock

One of the main capabilities of generative AI is its employment of machine learning to respond to user prompts. It can function much like a personal assistant, capable of generating texts, summarising meeting transcripts, planning events and even analysing documents.

Kingsoft Office Software, an office software solution provider, is leveraging its years of experience in the field of productivity software to harness the potential of generative AI to help its clients optimise their workflow. Its WPS AI solution is a generative AI tool that uses the latest large language model (LLM), which is also deployed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. The LLM is fed large amounts of data from sources such as books, articles and web pages, and is then trained to learn the patterns and connections between words to generate content based on input from users.

“We’re always updating features with the latest AI tech in the industry,” says Bi Xiaocun, senior vice-president, Kingsoft Office Software. “WPS AI boosts work efficiency in various business and administrative scenarios.” The WPS AI tool is an extension of WPS Office created by Kingsoft, which was recognised last year by Forbes Global 2000 as one of the world’s largest public companies, and ranked 10th on Fortune’s Future 50 list in 2021.

According to Kingsoft, workers spend a significant amount of time reading complex documents and then summarising and refining key information – tasks that can now be accomplished by the company’s generative AI tool. One of the main benefits WPS AI offers is access to enhanced features that enable users to simplify certain tasks, such as generating content, summarising documents, analysing data, drafting meeting outlines and generating detailed plans for events. These new capabilities, powered by the WPS AI assistant, are available in WPS’ AI Writer and AI PDF office solutions.

The WPS AI PDF tool helps users to retrieve and condense information from documents. Image: Kingsoft Office Software

Features in the AI PDF tool include an Insight & Inquiry function designed to help users digest information and gain insights from a document. Rather than needing to read through a document in its entirety, users can ask the technology to generate a summary of a PDF in short and easy-to-read sections. The AI tool can also perform the task of a research assistant by suggesting relevant questions about a specific PDF file to retrieve information; in addition, users can instruct the tool to generate questions based on the document’s content. According to Kingsoft, this allows users to review a PDF document more quickly and find and sort relevant information by asking just a few questions, saving them precious time.

Through the AI Writer tool, WPS facilitates content generation in text files. By responding to AI prompts, the user can instruct the tool to assist with tasks such as creating emails, generating social media posts, writing to-do lists and brainstorming ideas based on specific instructions. Users can also employ prompts to specify writing styles or certain dialogue requirements, to change the tone or length of text, or ask for a rewrite of content that does not meet a specific need.

AI Writer can also function as a proofreading assistant for existing text, or organise the information in a document to enhance readability. For example, in a sport-related document, the software can identify spelling and grammar mistakes, and generate a table containing the names of competitors, teams and results, providing clearer ways of interpreting content and alternative ways to use it.

The new WPS AI tools use large language models to generate content based on users’ instructions. Image: Kingsoft Office Software

The features of WPS AI are synchronised between mobile apps and computers, so that once the cloud function is activated, documents can be saved and edited on several devices, facilitating easy access for multiple users. Kingsoft has also upgraded the AI voice input support function for its mobile office software, allowing users to access its AI tools on mobile devices without the limitations of a small mobile keyboard.

“These make WPS AI an ideal tool for busy people who want to simplify their workflow,” says Bi, adding that the new software is available at a competitive price point. “Users can gain valuable insights from our LLM solutions and the analysis of extensive data from various sources, allowing them to swiftly access relevant information and take decisive actions.”

