ASEAN has become the largest trading partner of Mainland China. Hong Kong businesses enjoy an enviable position to connect the two fast developing economies.
ASEAN market decoded: HKTDC offers assistance to SMEs in need
HKTDC offers Hong Kong businesses an extensive range of enhanced SME support programmes, now making access to the fast-growing ASEAN market easier than ever
Paid Post:
HKTDC
Topic | Giving SMEs a helping hand
