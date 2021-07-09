4 Things You Must Know About the Ireland Immigrant Investor Programme

[Sponsored Article] Ireland is not only a beautiful green island with a moderate climate, clean fresh air and abundant natural resources, it is also one of the most open economies in the world with a large and vibrant international business sector. It is a member of the European Union and the only country in the EU whose first language is English. The Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) offers secure residency status in Ireland, through an approved investment and is open to non-European nationals. Bartra Wealth Advisors prides itself on delivering streamlined and end-to-end services. Our unique business model supports clients throughout their investment and immigration journey, from immigration advisory and government-backed IIP projects through to exit executions. 1. Stay for a day and qualify for a year! Every year until the applicant wishes to apply for the Ireland passport, they are only required to be in Ireland for 24 hours every year to maintain their permanent resident status. If they arrive at the end of the year and leave at the beginning of the next year, that already fulfils the stay requirement of two years. This highly flexible requirement is perfect for those who are yet or are not considering leaving Hong Kong permanently but want to have an option ready. 2. Earn profit and a new identity First of all, approval comes before the investment, and Bartra has a track record of 100% approval rating within the IIP. This means you are sure to receive your Stamp 4 with your investment. Secondly, within 3-5 years, depending on your choice of investment (nursing homes or social housing with Bartra), your total €1 million investment will be returned. Thirdly, investing in nursing home projects can generate around 4% interest per year. At the maturity of your five-year investment period, you will get an additional of €200,000, on top of your €1 million. 3. It’s as safe as it gets INIS has identified Nursing Home and Social Housing projects as the preferred investment options for the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP). Both of the projects are supported by the Irish government, meaning the income is stable and guaranteed. In particular, Bartra’s social housing projects have signed a 25-year Enhanced Lease with the local authority at 95% of an agreed market rent, where index-linked and are debt-funded by different companies. The investment risk, therefore, is extremely low, and the safety of the investor’s funds are ensured. Not to mention, even during the current pandemic, the social housing industry is one of the first to recover and restart, as the Irish government plans to invest about €5.85 billion in this sector by 2021. 4. 100% approval rate, 100% transparency Our IIP has been around since 2016 and is highly successful, sourcing over €310 millions of IIP property-related projects, with a track record of over 300 successful IIP applicants. We have helped them live and freely travel to and from Ireland, the UK, and the 27 countries in the European Union after they have obtained their Irish citizenship and passport by naturalisation from their STAMP 4 VISA. As the only Irish property developer who has a physical presence in Hong Kong, our unique business model supports clients throughout their investment and immigration journey. Contact us to learn more about the IIP programme.