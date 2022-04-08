A boom in e-commerce has led to a rise in cybercrime, with fraud against online retailers on the rise. Photo: Shutterstock
How to protect your online retail business from the growing threat of cybercrime
- E-commerce crime is on the rise, with both the number and individual value of fraudulent purchases increasing during the pandemic
- PayPal’s latest Digitise & Thrive e-book explains how businesses can protect themselves against cybercrime
Paid Post:
PayPal
Topic | Global trends in e-commerce
