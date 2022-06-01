Online retail sales are rising sharply, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Photo: Shutterstock
Online retail sales are rising sharply, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Why online shoppers drop off at checkout – and how businesses can prevent it

  • E-commerce sales are on the rise, yet cart abandonment is a major problem for online retailers
  • PayPal’s Optimise Your Conversion Rate at Checkout e-book explains how online retailers can get buyers to commit

Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Online retail sales are rising sharply, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Photo: Shutterstock
Online retail sales are rising sharply, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE