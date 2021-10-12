The holiday season is prime time for merchants to boost sales. Now is the time for online retailers to get ready for the holiday rush. Photo: Shutterstock
Five ways to prepare your business for bumper holiday sales
- Online retail set new records during last year's holiday season, and industry insiders expect sales volume to ramp up in the final quarter of 2021
- PayPal’s “Ready for the Holidays” eBook includes tips that can help get your business ready for the holiday selling season
Paid Post:
PayPal
The holiday season is prime time for merchants to boost sales. Now is the time for online retailers to get ready for the holiday rush. Photo: Shutterstock