Biotech Companies Offer New Investment Opportunities in Hong Kong

[Sponsored Article]

New listing rules for the Hong Kong Exchange is opening the door to a wave of global biotech companies bringing new investment opportunities to the region. While investing in these early stage companies with little to no revenue and possibly years from launching products may seem intimidating, for aggressive investors, biotech companies with promising pipelines offer a potential for extraordinary returns as drug development is a big-money business. With a growing global population and no shortage of diseases to be treated, global drug sales are expected to grow from $1.1 trillion in 2016 to $1.5 trillion by 2021.

Learning to become a successful biotech investor is about knowing how to manage risk while finding companies that generate skyrocketing returns. Investing in biotech companies is not like investing in other markets that often use standard financial metrics such and P/E, P/S or P/B to determine valuation. A biotech's pipeline is the source of the company's value which generally increases as the company hits its milestones. Furthermore, biotech stocks typically trade on news making them more volatile than the broader market.

Drug discovery and development at its core is risky. Before a drug is allowed on the market, it must go through a process of clinical trials, the outcome of which determines a company’s success and the stock’s overall performance. A drug becomes increasingly viable as it completes each clinical testing phase. However, the process is extremely unpredictable. If the drug data misses its expected endpoint, a biotech's stock can lose significant value in one day. Conversely, if a drug meets its expected endpoint, a stock can soar by double or triple digits that day. It’s these sizable returns successful biotech companies deliver that attract capital to the industry as investors look for the next blockbuster drug. Since it can take years for a therapeutic to become commercially viable, biotech companies often license or collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to reduce risk and increase valuation. Correspondingly, innovative small biotech companies often attract larger biotechs or pharma incumbents looking to buy growth.

Due to their size, small cap biotech stocks are most likely to experience the strongest stock movements. Mirati Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals are examples of the upside small cap biotechs’ can achieve. Mirati Therapeutics’ stock jumped from $9.15 to $12.40 for a 35% return in one day after reporting positive data from clinical trials for its cancer treatments. Likewise, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stock shot up 24% to $87.18 from its opening of $70.00 one day after it announced positive results. Both companies are up over 1000% for the past year.

The best biotech companies to invest in create the most value. They strategically target drugs for major diseases with multi-billion dollar markets. Specifically, first-in-class therapeutics tend to achieve higher valuation than later entrants or “me too” drugs. Other criteria for identifying high value drugs include the potential to establish a new standard of care, improved side-effect profile or targeting areas with unmet needs. Companies at the later stage of the drug development process and closer to market launch are less risky and have more catalysts that can provide upticks in the stock. Catalysts can be clinical trial data, CFDA committee meetings or approval, an earnings release or partnership announcements. Investing in companies with a strong pipeline mitigates risk as multiple drugs may be developed for commercialization as well as offset any setbacks in the development process. Additionally, companies with established streams of revenue such as licensing or early product sales tend to have lower risk. Downside risk can also be reduced by investing in companies that have low drug development cost and shorten time to market.

Investing in companies that target drugs in areas of high interest such as the human genome, cancer or inflammation can garner substantial returns. A hot area with great promise attracting a lot of capital is the human microbiome, a newly discovered community of 100 trillion bacteria living on the human body. Numerous companies have emerged over the past decade looking to develop novel therapies to alter the microbiome in ways that improve health and treat chronic diseases. A promising microbiome company with a compelling pipeline and favorable drug safety profile on the Hong Kong IPO application list is AOBiome Therapeutics.

While the biotech sector can be unpredictable, having a solid strategy for investing in companies creating life-changing or life-saving drugs can result in a major payday. Starting with a small investment in a few biotech companies while keeping diversification and risk tolerance in mind is the best way to get started. With careful research and analysis, investors new to the biotech world can enhance their portfolio’s performance by creating a favorable risk-return payoff through finding a few winners that will more than pay for the companies that disappoint.