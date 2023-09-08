Unlock the power of radiant hair with P&G Hong Kong and Mannings at the Hair Recipe “Wanomi Festival”

Through their partnership, Hair Recipe’s innovative “Wanomi” series, launched just under two years ago, has become a game-changer in the industry, driving significant growth with outstanding performance in Hong Kong’s premium hair care product market.

Immerse yourself in the Hair Recipe “Wanomi Festival” from 7 to 10 September at the atrium of Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay for a remarkable four-day hair care event. This festival demonstrates the strong collaboration between P&G Hong Kong and Mannings, and their commitment to bringing premium hair care products to consumers in the city.

The hair care series from Hair Recipe, “Wanomi” harnesses the nourishing properties of pure rice to bring a radiant transformation to your locks within just 14 days.

The successful collaboration between P&G Hong Kong, renowned for its brand-building prowess, and Mannings, Hong Kong’s largest health and beauty product chain and leader in the treatment haircare market, has paved the way for the exceptional success of the Hair Recipe “Wanomi” series. Combining P&G’s innovation and expertise with Mannings’ execution and planning capabilities, discerning consumers can now access an exceptional hair care and treatment series that delivers superior results.

The premium Hair Recipe "Wanomi" series offers a simple three-step regimen of cleansing, conditioning, and nourishing your hair and scalp. To showcase the excellence of Hair Recipe "Wanomi" and drive further consumer awareness and adoption, P&G Hong Kong and Mannings have come together to present the first-ever limited-time promotional event: the Hair Recipe "Wanomi Festival". This event exemplifies the strong partnership and strategy between the two companies, emphasising their commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, exceptional products.

Michel VanCauwenberge, Senior Sales Director, P&G Hong Kong & Macau, stresses the consumer-centric approach of P&G in product innovation and development, stating, “P&G always places consumers at the centre of product innovation and development. We have noticed that Hong Kong consumers not only appreciate products with natural ingredients but also have shown a new trend in using naturally derived components from food for hair care in recent years. We are honoured to collaborate with Mannings to introduce the Hair Recipe Wanomi to Hong Kong, providing consumers with an even more exceptional hair care experience.”

Elisabeth Van Den Berkmortel, Mannings’ Commercial Director - Health & Beauty Hong Kong & Own Brand Health & Beauty, shares the excitement, saying, “Mannings has always been committed to providing customers with high-quality and exceptional products. We have noticed an increasing number of customers seeking premium hair care products emphasising natural and healthy ingredients. We are delighted to collaborate with P&G Hong Kong to introduce the Hair Recipe ‘Wanomi’ series, offering superior hair care experiences. Coupled with our diverse and high-quality retail services, we believe that this partnership will undoubtedly further drive the upscale development and growth of Hong Kong's hair care product market.”

Discover the Brand’s Story and Craftsmanship

The Hair Recipe “Wanomi” series features premium rice bran essence extracted from thousands of rice grains. Visit the “Wanomi Festival” from now until 10 September to discover for yourself the wonder of Hair Recipe “Wanomi”

At the Festival, dive into the captivating world of Hair Recipe “Wanomi”. Delve into video presentations and demonstrations that showcase the meticulous process of extracting the essence from thousands of rice grains. Be amazed by the exceptional penetrative power that delivers vital nutrients to the core of your hair. Experience the brand’s dedication and craftsmanship in a serene and minimalist atmosphere, complete with a wooden cabin aesthetic and a giant rice grain installation symbolising the nourishing effects of rice on your scalp and hair.

The Hair Recipe “Wanomi Festival”, a collaboration between P&G Hong Kong and Mannings, takes place at the atrium of Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay. Unlock Exclusive Offers

Participate in designated redemption mechanisms at the festival and receive limited cash vouchers. These vouchers are redeemable until September 14, allowing you to purchase Hair Recipe “Wanomi” products from Mannings with a discounted price. Embrace the power of perfect hair and witness the remarkable results for yourself.

Embrace the beauty of natural rice-based hair care

Made from 99.6 per cent pure rice bran oil, The Hair Recipe "Wanomi" Rice Oil nourishes hair from the inside out. Crafted with precision and nutritionist expertise inspired by the concept of "you are what you eat", the series of shampoo, conditioner, and rice oil features premium rice bran essence. Using a unique extraction technique, a single drop of this essence is extracted from thousands of rice grains. Following a simple three-step regimen of cleansing, conditioning, and nourishing your hair and scalp, your hair transforms within 14 days, radiating a natural, healthy shine.

Hair Recipe “Wanomi Festival”

7 – 10 September 2023 (7 September 18:00-21:30, 8-10 September 10:30-9:30)

Atrium, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong