Bangkok set to sparkle

[Sponsored Article]

Bangkok will put on a show like no other during two weeks of celebrations to welcome the new year.

After debuting to rapturous applause last year, the light-and-sound spectacular ‘Beautiful Bangkok @Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard’ returns nightly for the rest of December, drawing throngs of locals and tourists alike to the renowned festive and party district, Ratchaprasong. There, the city’s most beautiful building, the 60-storey Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, provides a vast canvas for the thrilling, high-tech 3D performance presented by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC).

With its striking façade inspired by magnolia flowers, the super-luxury Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, home to high-end residences and the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok hotel, “provides the perfect setting for this huge event,” said Mr Visit Malaisirirat, MQDC CEO.

He continued: “Beautiful Bangkok @Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard celebrates Christmas and New Year by commissioning the greatest artists to capture the city’s true beauty – the happiness of its people – and confirm Bangkok as Asia’s ‘countdown city’.”

Featuring 3D projection mapping, multi-colour laser, and lighting techniques, the show displays the talents of seven top Thai contemporary artists under the theme ‘The Symphony of Happiness’.

All renowned from Thailand’s thriving street art scene, the artists P7, Mue Bon, Pai Lactobacillus, Tikkywow, Keep Your Eyes On team, TRK, and Bonus TMC have been inspired by the beauty around them. The fun and joyful nature of Bangkok, as well as its cultural richness and the dreams of its people, plus the inclusiveness of Thai society - all are artistically interpreted in scenes and sounds that promise to delight viewers from around the world.

Last year, the event drew 600,000 people to the heart of Thailand’s CBD, a world-famous lifestyle hub. This year’s audience is expected to swell to 900,000 to enjoy an enchanting display imbued with Ratchaprasong’s wonderful energy.

Mr Itthiphol Kunplome, Vice Minister for Tourism and Sports, extends a warm invitation to all. “Beautiful Bangkok @Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard communicates well about Bangkok’s culture and identity via the amazing blend of art and technology,” he said. “This festive spectacular truly amazes Thais and foreigners alike.”

As a member of Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA), MQDC is proud to have complemented the beautiful landscape of Ratchaprasong/Ratchadamri with its iconic new building, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard. Mr Visit said that, in collaboration with the RSTA for Christmas and New Year celebrations, “our main goal is to respond to the government’s policy to promote tourism and to enhance Bangkok’s image as a world-class tourist city.”

RSTA representative Ms Nattaporn Chevamongkol agrees. “Spectacular lighting now adorns the buildings of Ratchaprasong, welcoming the people who flock here to shop, dine, relax, or work,” she said. “The district is a destination that everyone from around the world should visit. Whether through its dining choices or sacred sites like the Erawan Shrine, Ratchaprasong is here to grant New Year blessings.”

Ms Nattaporn added that MQDC and Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard had complemented the beautiful landscape of both Ratchaprasong and Ratchadamri. She described their contributions as crucial in establishing Ratchaprasong as a new landmark and supporting its bid to become the city of the future that gathers the best of retailing, hospitality, luxury residences, and MICE in the heart of Bangkok. All such moves, she said, will empower Ratchaprasong and pave the way for it to become a global economic hub.

“Beautiful Bangkok @Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard: The Symphony of Happiness is an amazing light-and-sound show that will make everyone happy and proud of Thainess,” she said. “We trust that the stunning event will attract a huge number of tourists during Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

Experience Beautiful Bangkok @Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard nightly from now until 31 December. Showtimes are 7.00pm, 7.20pm, 7.40pm, 8.00pm, 8.20pm, 8.40pm, and 9.00pm, culminating with a grand finale New Year countdown on 31 December at 11.55pm.

More at https://mqdc.com