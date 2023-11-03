HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair Eyes On Smart and Sustainable Eyewear
[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]
Upsurge in Demand for Smart Eyewear in Global Market
Demand for smart eyewear continues to grow globally. The new “Smart Eyewear” zone this year answer the rising demand. Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited and US exhibitor Zulu Inc. will showcase their latest innovative products.
Sustainable Eyewear is Still in Insight
Embracing eco-friendly production and design, sustainable eyewear has become a popular choice for the modern wearer who values protecting the Earth. The Fair presents a wide range of glasses crafted from environmentally-friendly materials, showcasing products and technologies that are not only on trend but also contribute to a sustainable future.
The Fair also includes other themed zones, spotlighting a wide variety of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, lenses, diagnostic instruments to optometric instruments.
What’s more, the fair will also introduce the "Scan2Match" which enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and e-floorplan, chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.
Events & Activities
A highlighted event - the 21st Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, jointly organised by HKTDC, the Hong Kong Optometric Association (HKOA) and PolyU School of Optometry, will welcome experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China and Hong Kong to share their insights on the topic of “Empowering Community Eye Care through Artificial Intelligence and Telemedicine in Optometry”. Other events such as trend seminars and forums will be held to keep traders abreast of market information.
Details of the Physical Fair：
Date：8-10 Nov (Wed-Fri)
Venue：Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
Enquiries：1830 668
Eligible for trade buyers aged 18 or above
Register Now For FREE e-Badge!
(https://bit.ly/3QcCrEr)