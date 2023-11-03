HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair Eyes On Smart and Sustainable Eyewear

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Upsurge in Demand for Smart Eyewear in Global Market

Demand for smart eyewear continues to grow globally. The new “Smart Eyewear” zone this year answer the rising demand. Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited and US exhibitor Zulu Inc. will showcase their latest innovative products.

Smart Bluetooth Glasses: Danyang Tianxi Intelligent Technology Co Ltd (1CON-048)

solos Smart Eyewear: Solos Technology Limited (GH-B38)

Bone-conduction glasses: Manual Wenzhou Conway Light Industry Co., Ltd (1CON-054)

Sustainable Eyewear is Still in Insight

Embracing eco-friendly production and design, sustainable eyewear has become a popular choice for the modern wearer who values protecting the Earth. The Fair presents a wide range of glasses crafted from environmentally-friendly materials, showcasing products and technologies that are not only on trend but also contribute to a sustainable future.

ECO Sunglasses (Recycled Fish Net Frame and Bio Lens): Greatland Enterprise Co., Ltd. (1C-E01)

Natura Acetate Eyewear: Neway Macao Commercial Ltd (GH-E30)

Ocean Collection -Recycled materials: Astucci International Limited (1D-D23)

The Fair also includes other themed zones, spotlighting a wide variety of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, lenses, diagnostic instruments to optometric instruments.