HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair Eyes On Smart and Sustainable Eyewear

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong International Optical Fair will be held from 8-10 Nov at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, gathering around 700 global exhibitors. Register Now for Free e-Badge : https://bit.ly/3QcCrEr

Upsurge in Demand for Smart Eyewear in Global Market 
Demand for smart eyewear continues to grow globally. The new “Smart Eyewear” zone this year answer the rising demand. Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited and US exhibitor Zulu Inc. will showcase their latest innovative products. 

Smart Bluetooth Glasses: Danyang Tianxi Intelligent Technology Co Ltd (1CON-048)
solos Smart Eyewear: Solos Technology Limited (GH-B38)

Bone-conduction glasses: Manual Wenzhou Conway Light Industry Co., Ltd (1CON-054)

Sustainable Eyewear is Still in Insight
Embracing eco-friendly production and design, sustainable eyewear has become a popular choice for the modern wearer who values protecting the Earth. The Fair presents a wide range of glasses crafted from environmentally-friendly materials, showcasing products and technologies that are not only on trend but also contribute to a sustainable future.

ECO Sunglasses (Recycled Fish Net Frame and Bio Lens): Greatland Enterprise Co., Ltd. (1C-E01)

Natura Acetate Eyewear: Neway Macao Commercial Ltd (GH-E30)
Ocean Collection -Recycled materials: Astucci International Limited (1D-D23)

The Fair also includes other themed zones, spotlighting a wide variety of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, lenses, diagnostic instruments to optometric instruments.

What’s more, the fair will also introduce the "Scan2Match" which enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and e-floorplan, chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.

Events & Activities
A highlighted event - the 21st Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium, jointly organised by HKTDC, the Hong Kong Optometric Association (HKOA) and PolyU School of Optometry, will welcome experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China and Hong Kong to share their insights on the topic of “Empowering Community Eye Care through Artificial Intelligence and Telemedicine in Optometry”. Other events such as trend seminars and forums will be held to keep traders abreast of market information.

 

Details of the Physical Fair：
Date：8-10 Nov (Wed-Fri)
Venue：Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
Enquiries：1830 668
Eligible for trade buyers aged 18 or above 
Post