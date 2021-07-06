Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced on June 29 the opening of the independent office of its dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team. From left: the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Dr Kelvin Wong; the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, Mr Laurence Li; and the Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong. Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced on June 29 the opening of the independent office of its dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team. From left: the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Dr Kelvin Wong; the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, Mr Laurence Li; and the Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong.
Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced on June 29 the opening of the independent office of its dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team. From left: the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Dr Kelvin Wong; the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, Mr Laurence Li; and the Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong.
Business

An Ideal Place for Expanding Family Office Business

Topic |   HK - Leading Hub for Family Offices
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced on June 29 the opening of the independent office of its dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team. From left: the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Dr Kelvin Wong; the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, Mr Laurence Li; and the Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong. Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced on June 29 the opening of the independent office of its dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team. From left: the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Dr Kelvin Wong; the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, Mr Laurence Li; and the Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong.
Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced on June 29 the opening of the independent office of its dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team. From left: the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council, Dr Kelvin Wong; the Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, Mr Laurence Li; and the Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK, Mr Dixon Wong.
READ FULL ARTICLE