Inspiring innovation in the next generation in the pursuit of a sustainable future

The winning team expressed their gratitude during the award ceremony, stating, “We feel honored to receive this award recognising the immense effort and creativity we dedicated to this competition. It serves as a source of motivation, boosting our confidence, and inspiring us to continue striving for excellence.”

The awards received positive feedback in their first year, with approximately 100 entries. Among the exceptional submissions, the exCEL team secured Gold in the Full-Time Student Division. Their proposal suggested repurposing The Pokfulam Farm, a first-class historical building, as a unique wedding venue, using its vast area and cultural features in an environmentally friendly, sustainable manner.

ESG (environmental, social and governance) has emerged as a paramount concern within society, prompting businesses across sectors to seek out innovative ideas for promoting ESG principles among the public. With this in mind, the Hong Kong Advertisers Association (HK2A) – an association of corporate advertisers, advertising agencies and media – organised the inaugural HK2A ESG Marketing Awards 2023. The awards aim to inspire young individuals’ creativity and out-of-the-box thinking in the development of ESG marketing plans, while advocating for sustainable practices.

Silver and Bronze in the Student Division went to the Upcycling Duo for Green Living and the You’re Correct team.

In the Open Division, Zero2 captured the Gold. Their proposal introduced a gamification application that incentivises users’ adoption of sustainable behaviours in their daily lives. Silver and Bronze went to Kiri and Shirley Leung, respectively.

To support the contestants, the association organised a series of activities aimed at delivering knowledge and sparking inspiration in the development of high-quality, practical ESG marketing proposals. Five masterclasses featured distinguished ESG experts such as Professor Carlos Lo Wing-hung, director of the Centre for Business Sustainability at the CUHK Business School, and Francis Ngai Wah-sing, founder and CEO of Social Ventures Hong Kong. Besides offering valuable insights, the sessions enabled ESG experts to connect, collaborate, exchange ideas, and promote the development of ESG initiatives.

At the awards ceremony, held in August, the judges recognised the enthusiasm and commitment of the young participants in their pursuit of a better world. The winning entries reflected the participants’ understanding of emerging products, groundbreaking technology, and the evolving lifestyles of younger generations.

“All participants, including applicants and judges, have acquired profound knowledge and inspiration regarding the implementation and promotion of ESG practices throughout the campaign,” commented Michelle Lam, chair of HK2A. “Their collective efforts have increased public awareness and attention towards ESG, while raising the overall standard of ESG in Hong Kong. The awards have played a significant role in advancing the city’s journey towards sustainability.”

The winning teams were rewarded with travel vouchers worth HK$10,000. Lam extended her congratulations to the winners and encouraged them to maximise the value of their prizes by undertaking international learning exchanges in the field of ESG.

Based on the resounding success of the inaugural awards, HK2A is considering turning the event into an annual fixture. The association believes that establishing a platform to celebrate and promote excellence in ESG marketing will enable Hong Kong to take significant strides towards realising a sustainable future.