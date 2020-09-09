John Liu, Co-Owner & Associate Director, IoT, HKBNES (second left), and colleagues complete deployment of a Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for an enterprise client.John Liu, Co-Owner & Associate Director, IoT, HKBNES (second left), and colleagues complete deployment of a Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for an enterprise client.
John Liu, Co-Owner & Associate Director, IoT, HKBNES (second left), and colleagues complete deployment of a Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for an enterprise client.
Business

HKBN Enterprise Solutions first off the blocks with a full spectrum of smart technologies to combat coronavirus outbreak

Topic |   HKBN Enterprise Solutions
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
John Liu, Co-Owner & Associate Director, IoT, HKBNES (second left), and colleagues complete deployment of a Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for an enterprise client.John Liu, Co-Owner & Associate Director, IoT, HKBNES (second left), and colleagues complete deployment of a Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for an enterprise client.
John Liu, Co-Owner & Associate Director, IoT, HKBNES (second left), and colleagues complete deployment of a Smart IoT Thermal Detection Solution for an enterprise client.
READ FULL ARTICLE