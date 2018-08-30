Nurturing the World Leader

[Sponsored Article]

A changing world needs a new type of business leader, one who can think globally, work collaboratively, thrive in an environment undergoing constant disruption, and always remember that their organization can only prosper within a healthy society.

The Kellogg-HKUST EMBA Program was launched in 1998, on the cusp of the 21st century, when the digital revolution was already underway, but few people were aware of the degree of disruption, and the nature of the new opportunities ahead.

Today the standards set by this EMBA are independently acknowledged to be the best in the world, both in terms of the quality of faculty and equally, if not more importantly, in terms of the caliber of the candidates accepted onto the Program. Each cohort gathers together an international mix of highly-motivated, experienced and talented executives, each of whom brings up-to-the-minute industry and territory-specific knowledge.

For the past 20 years, this Program has grown, in terms of the range of topics and courses taught, the number of links forged with partner schools around the world, and the network of new-generation leaders connected through its alumni network.

While both the HKUST Business School and the Kellogg School of Management have enthusiastically celebrated the 20th anniversary of this joint EMBA, there is no resting on laurels. New courses on technology are being introduced, and there is a drive to further improve the gender balance on the Program.

It is hard to predict what the world of business will look like in the future, but what does seem certain is that graduates from the Kellogg-HKUST EMBA Program will have the skills and the connections to help shape it.