Feting Alumni Who Made an Impact

The Kellogg-HKUST EMBA roll of alumni features a host of high achievers who have made a positive impact on both their industries and wider society. However, as exemplars of all that is best about graduates from the Program, and to mark the EMBA’s 20th anniversary, five alumni were each presented with a “Distinguished Alumni Award” at the Management Conference.

The five awardees, who have made outstanding contributions to their professions and industries, to the Program, and to their communities, are: Mr Mei Ming (KH04 or Class of 2002), CEO and Co-founder of Global Logistic Properties; Mr Victor Herrero (KH05 or Class of 2003), CEO and Director of GUESS? Inc; Mr Hakan Bulgurlu (KH07 or Class of 2005), CEO of Arçelik; Ms Angela Dong (KH10 or Class of 2008), Global Vice-President and GM of Greater China of Nike; and Mike Gault (KH12 or Class of 2010), CEO of Guardtime.

The conference presentations made by the five to their alumni peers, faculty and business leaders, ranged in subject from the commercial and societal benefits of having a business with a purpose, to the possibilities opened up by blockchain technology.

[email protected] talks to three of them to find out their formula for success.