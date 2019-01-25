On a Winning Streak

[Sponsored Article]

Students of the Business School were extremely successful in participating and organizing case competitions in 2018. They have not only organized two major contests, but also won multiple local and international competitions.

With strong support and generous sponsorship from the private sector, the School again organized two major case contests. Designed for undergraduate students, the HKUST International Case Competition welcomed 14 outstanding teams from top business schools from around the world in October. This 16th staging of Asia’s first and leading international case competition was sponsored by Lifestyle International Holdings.

At post-graduate level, the third Global MBA Challenge welcomed a similar field of teams. This time, however, the 14 teams were set a multi-simulation case challenge, based on live cases supplied by Bayer Hong Kong, City’Super Group and ANZ Banking Group.

Our undergraduate case competition teams also ventured beyond the HKUST campus to triumph in a wide of range of contests this year, including: the L’Oreal BRANDSTORM Hong Kong; the EY Academy CSR Challenge; the CFA Institute Research Challenge Hong Kong; the Quinlan & Associate Financial Strategy and Consulting Challenge; the SYSBS-Ivy International Case Competition; the Business Case Competition: the Innovate to Insure by AXA Hong Kong; the Hang Seng Insurance x CUHK Business School Case Competition; the Asset Management [email protected] Investment and Banking Conference and the Impact Challenge (World Bank) by Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations.

Similarly, two MBA teams took home the championships in the USC Marshall’s Global Consulting Challenge and the Haskayne MBA 24 Hour EPIC Case Challenge, from the US and Canada, respectively.