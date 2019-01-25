Engagement with Commercial World Grows Deeper

[Sponsored Article]

Over the past one year, the Business School’s engagement with industries and in direct collaboration with commercial organizations has grown richer and deeper.

Two partnerships highlight the value nurturing the talent required by today’s economy. First, the University signed a major cooperation agreement with the China Construction Bank to provide corporate training for its employees. Second, a new collaboration was agreed for a joint effort with KPMG China to develop the next generation of accounting and business analytical talent. A new concentration in Accounting Analytics and an elective course in Advanced Data Analytics will be introduced into our MSc in Accounting program, with real-life cases provided by KPMG.

In November, more than 200 guests joined the management of the University and the School, to celebrate the corporate partnerships that have made the MBA Program such a success. While in September, the School Advisory Council, whose 34 members are mainly drawn from the business sector, met to provide valuable advice and guidance for the School’s future development. To promote companies setting the highest standards of business performance, the School has also joined Deloitte China’s “Best Managed Companies (BMC)” Program as a knowledge strategic partner, to play a part in finding a list of best managed companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. The program was officially launched in August 2018, with a ceremony to be held in March 2019 to announce the winners.