New Faculty Highlights Cultural and Gender Diversity

PUBLISHED : Friday, 25 January, 2019, 10:05am
UPDATED : Friday, 25 January, 2019, 10:05am

Our new faculty are young, diverse and dynamic, just like our school

In the age of the global economy, it’s impossible for a modern business school to achieve excellent standards of teaching and research without promoting diversity in its faculty and its student body. The HKUST Business School’s global outlook is reflected in the fact that over 20 nationalities are represented in our 140-strong faculty body. That’s something we are very proud of.

This year, we are delighted to welcome eight additions to our faculty. The new members reinforce our commitment to broadening the skills, knowledge and perspectives we offer our students and the wider sphere of society. The new faculty members come from the mainland, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Russia. Four of them are female, thereby enhancing the gender balance in the School, which is another of our key goals.

 

