The Role of Internet in Labor Markets

The Internet has dramatically changed the way people solicit talents and search for jobs. The exponential growth of online labor markets in recent years enables millions of workers to get hired and deliver jobs online. The advancement of various online channels also facilitates job seeking in traditional labor markets. More and more executives are relying on social media for personal branding to enhance their career prospects. Given the prevalence of these online platforms, it is crucial for us to understand their social and economic implications, write Assistant Professor WANG Jing and CHEN Yanzhen at the Department of Information Systems, Business Statistics and Operations Management, HKUST Business School.

Published: 10:19am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:20am, 24 May, 2019

