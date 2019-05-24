“While we need to make our economic structure more flexible, we also need to diversify our economy.” Dr Law Chi Kwong
Adapting to a Changing World
Dr LAW Chi Kwong is Hong Kong’s Secretary for Labour and Welfare. In addition to being head of the bureau, he oversees public policy on manpower planning, vocational training and retraining. Given that the local workforce has proven to be flexible and adaptable in the past, Dr Law hopes, that with the necessary support, this will also hold true in a digital future.
