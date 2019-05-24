“We need to develop a new etiquette for a new tech world.” Dr Rosanna Wong
Find Balance between Tech Learning and Life Skills
Every generation needs to adapt and find new skills and ways of doing things, says Dr Rosanna WONG, Senior Advisor to the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, one of many high-profile positions she has held in the course of a distinguished career in public service.
