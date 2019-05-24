Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

“I expect a slight net gain in overall headcount within the industry, but there will be a shift.” Michael Leung
Business

To Succeed in the World of Banking

When considering the impact of technology on the future of work, the banking and finance industry often serves as the first point of reference and best source of examples. With profound knowledge in the field of both IT and financial services, Michael LEUNG, Group CEO of BOA International Financial Group, talks about the abilities our younger generation needs to survive and thrive in the new digital world.

Topic |   HKUST Biz School Magazine
Contributor

Contributor  

Published: 10:27am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:27am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

“I expect a slight net gain in overall headcount within the industry, but there will be a shift.” Michael Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.