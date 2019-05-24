“I expect a slight net gain in overall headcount within the industry, but there will be a shift.” Michael Leung
To Succeed in the World of Banking
When considering the impact of technology on the future of work, the banking and finance industry often serves as the first point of reference and best source of examples. With profound knowledge in the field of both IT and financial services, Michael LEUNG, Group CEO of BOA International Financial Group, talks about the abilities our younger generation needs to survive and thrive in the new digital world.
