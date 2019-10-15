“An open-minded attitude is essential for both learning and leadership.” Rao Xiang, Founder and CEO of Axon Technology, HKUST EMBA
Ahead of the Curve
Axon Technology helps banks and insurance firms in China evaluate the creditworthiness of customers by using AI and big data. Its founder RAO Xiang, an IT expert and an HKUST EMBA alumnus, talks about his entrepreneurial journey and how he harnesses technologies.
Topic | HKUST Biz School Magazine
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
