“Make sure you can explain what you do to your grandmother or five-year-old child using, if possible, simple words.” Victor Ruiz, Co-founder and CEO, actiMirror, Kellogg-HKUST EMBA
Keep it Simple
HKUST EMBA alumnus Victor RUIZ revolutionizes shoppers' experiences with smart mirrors for fitness, retail, smart living, and other verticals. His company actiMirror evolved from a Hong Kong startup to the world’s leading company in its segment. He advises against designing a product to do everything.
