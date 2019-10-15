“Many startups thriving in India help solve social problems in our country at different levels,” Abhinav Pandey, Vice President – Startup Strategy at iB Hubs, HKUST MBA
Empowering Startups to Grow in India
Behind every successful tech startup, there is often the support of a robust ecosystem. An alumnus of HKUST MBA, Abhinav PANDEY, is at the forefront of one of the largest and most influential tech ecosystems in the world, India.
