Forging a Path to Support Social Entrepreneurs
Social entrepreneurship and venture philanthropy is still an emerging field in Hong Kong. HKUST MBA alumnus Kieran FUNG is at the heart of it all. As a consultant to The Yeh Family Philanthropy, he acts as a bridge between social enterprises and resources, and a connector between venture funds and social innovators.
