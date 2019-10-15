Channels

“Empathy is the key to success in social entrepreneurship, understanding not just the needs of users but of all stakeholders.” Kieran Fung, Consultant, The Yeh Family Philanthropy, HKSUT MBA
Forging a Path to Support Social Entrepreneurs

Social entrepreneurship and venture philanthropy is still an emerging field in Hong Kong. HKUST MBA alumnus Kieran FUNG is at the heart of it all. As a consultant to The Yeh Family Philanthropy, he acts as a bridge between social enterprises and resources, and a connector between venture funds and social innovators. 

