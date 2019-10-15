With evolving disruptive technologies, many family businesses in Asia are confronted by new challenges. Professor Roger KING, Founder and Director of the Tanoto Center for Asian Family Business and Entrepreneurship Studies at HKUST, together with Professor Winne PENG, the Center’s Associate Director, look closely into family businesses in the region and examine if they are better positioned to nurture innovation and adopt new technologies.
Innovation and Technology in Asian Family Businesses
Topic | HKUST Biz School Magazine
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
With evolving disruptive technologies, many family businesses in Asia are confronted by new challenges. Professor Roger KING, Founder and Director of the Tanoto Center for Asian Family Business and Entrepreneurship Studies at HKUST, together with Professor Winne PENG, the Center’s Associate Director, look closely into family businesses in the region and examine if they are better positioned to nurture innovation and adopt new technologies.