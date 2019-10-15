Scaling Ventures Through IPO: Board Dynamics and Capital Market Expectations

Professor Sam GARG (PhD, Stanford University) is a tenured Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at HKUST Business School. He is a pioneer and renowned scholar in the research area of board dynamics in privately-held ventures and newly public-listed firms. He coauthored this article with Dr Hanny KUSNADI (PhD, HKUST), to explain how to scale promising entrepreneurial firms into successful public-listed firms by managing the internal board dynamics and the capital market expectations at IPO. Dr Kusnadi’s research focuses on firm valuation, corporate governance, capital markets, and innovation; she has extensive work experience in Silicon Valley and Singapore.