Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Business

Loss-Averse Consumers May Not Result In Loss-Averse Markets

Are Markets with Loss-Averse Consumers More Sensitive to Losses?
NASIRY, Javad

Management Science. 64, 3, 2018, 1384-1395 
 
Topic |   HKUST Biz School Magazine
Contributor

Contributor  

Updated: 4:47pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.