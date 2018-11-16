[Sponsored article]

Today, we are proud to see over 5,000 students entering into a new phase of their lives. While we hope that they will carry with them an inquisitive mind and remain a student at heart for life, we also hope that they will, at the same time, learn to become a teacher for their friends, future colleagues and junior peers.

As a young university of just 27 years, our 72,000 alumni have stayed close to create a vital point of connection for their younger peers and alma mater. Those who started their own business helped offer internship and job opportunities; others dedicated their time, effort and expertise to mentor students at HKUST; while our mainland and overseas alumni offer an important point of connection for HKUST members who work or study abroad. Many of our alumni like DJI founder Frank Wang, or creators of the popular mobile game Tower of Saviors who hadn’t given up at the time when they had only HK$9 left in their bank accounts, continue to inspire our students with their own successful and failed experiences, and support them through scholarships or other forms of sponsorships.

Thanks to their as well as the public’s generous support, HKUST can continue to improve existing and build new facilities that would enrich students’ academic, research and campus experiences. As one of the most recent and proud graduates of HKUST, our students must be pleased to see their next generations have the chance to grow and pass on the spirits that are most valued at HKUST – an innovative mind, fearless of failure and can-do attitude.

In the next few years, HKUST will see a new multi-purpose auditorium that could house an audience of over 1,000 people for a wide range of ceremonies, performances, and events, offering different experiences to our students. Other infrastructure additions include a sports center, a postgraduate hostel and an innovation tower, and more undergraduate hostel spaces will be offered on the way.

In addition, HKUST Alumni Endowment Fund (AEF) will continue to fund a wide range of student activities and competitions, as well as students in need to make sure what you have experienced will be available, or even better, for your junior peers in years to come.

Pass the torch on! An active and strong alumni community depends on your participation. Let’s check out our alumni groups, see what’s available, get involved and be inspired!