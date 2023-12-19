Organisations Recognised for Sterling Efforts in Environmental Management in a Year of Record-Breaking Entries at its 15th Anniversary

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

As the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 comes into sharper focus, sustainable business practices are taking on new significance for companies in Hong Kong. To mark 15 years of promoting environmental excellence, the 2022 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE) saw a record number of applications and recognised exemplary practices in environmental management by the best-performing organisations.

A Prestigious Ceremony to Honour Green Achievements

Organised by the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC) alongside the Environment and Ecology Bureau and major chambers of commerce in Hong Kong, the HKAEE is a highly credible award known as the “Oscars in Environmental Excellence”. On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, the presentation ceremony of the 2022 HKAEE was held on 15 December 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. With a significant increase to the number of 3,282 entries, the participation was over eight times the level when the award scheme firstly launched in 2008. This enthusiastic response underscored HKAEE's ongoing leadership in promoting environmental stewardship across the business community. There were 80 entries in the 2022 Hong Kong Green Innovations Awards (HKGIA), a figure around five times higher than that of 2011 when the HKGIA was established, reflecting the willingness of companies or organisations to make an effort on sustainable development with innovative technologies.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, congratulated the winning companies and organisations through a video speech at the ceremony. He commended and recognised the winners for their innovation, efforts in environmental protection and their outstanding contributions to a greener Hong Kong. He looks forward to the support from all sectors in collaborating with the Government to promote green innovation in pursuit of carbon neutrality for the country and Hong Kong.

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan (third left); the Chairman of the Environment and Conservation Fund Committee, Dr Eric Cheng (second left); the Vice-chairman of the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC), Ms Jenny Li (first left); the Awards Committee Chairman of the HKAEE, Dr Conrad Wong (third right); the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment), Miss Janice Tse (second right); and the Convenor of the Education Working Group under the ECC, Mr Wong Chi-keung (first right) are pictured officiating at the kick-off ceremony

Three Special Awards in the 15th Anniversary

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the HKAEE, three additional Special Awards, namely the Super Gold Award, the Most Outstanding Promotional Partner Award, and the Long Participation Award, have been established this year to recognise the continual support and outstanding performance of the organisations over the years.

The Dairy Farm Company Limited - Wellcome was awarded the Super Gold Award

The Seeding Green (Hong Kong) Limited was awarded the “Most Outstanding Promotional Partner Award”

22 companies/organisations were awarded the Long Participation Award

The group photo of Mr Tse with the Gold winners of the HKAEE and HKGIA

The 2023 HKAEE is now open for application with deadline on 31 December 2023. Apply now with your business partners and join us in creating a greener Hong Kong!