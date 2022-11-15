The international maritime industry will come together at Hong Kong Maritime Week 2022, which takes place from November 20 to 26.
Hong Kong Maritime Week 2022 points the way ahead for the industry
- Half-rate profits tax concessions aim to attract more ship agencies, shipbrokers and ship management companies to the port city
- Hong Kong Maritime Week will include in-depth themed conferences and seminars for local and overseas businesspeople
Paid Post:
Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board
The international maritime industry will come together at Hong Kong Maritime Week 2022, which takes place from November 20 to 26.