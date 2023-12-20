Zinc-galvanising specialist constantly innovates for enhanced product quality and contributes to Hong Kong’s carbon neutrality goal

Indeed, it’s likely that every Hongkonger encounters public and commercial projects on a daily basis, to which Yau Sang has contributed its expertise.The company is the exclusive provider of steel structural components in Hong Kong that are entirely ‘Made in Hong Kong’. These components are rust-and-corrosion-proof, treated with hot-dip zinc galvanising. This is particularly noteworthy in a city like Hong Kong, where the construction sector is globally recognised for its high standards.

The answer lies with Yau Sang Galvanizing (Hot-Dip) Co Ltd. This Hong Kong-based company played a crucial role in the production of the ultra-sturdy, rust-and-corrosion-proof steel structural components for these magnificent architectural edifices.

What do many of Hong Kong’s iconic structures, including the International Finance Centre (IFC), the International Commerce Centre (ICC), Hong Kong International Airport, and the Tsing Ma Bridge, all have in common?

● Yau Sang Galvanizing (Hot-Dip) Co Ltd has solidified its position as a market leader by prioritising innovation that enhances the quality of rust-proof steel structural parts for buildings and promotes eco-friendly manufacturing processes. ● Managing Director, Patrick Yan Hing Cheong, attributes Yau Sang’s success to Hong Kong’s industrial ecosystem, which provides an ideal environment for manufacturers engaged in high-tech, capital-intensive specialised production.

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Zinc is one of the most eco-friendly elements for rust-proof treatment. The metal has been an essential raw element used in hot-dip galvanising, a process named after 18th century Italian scientist, Luigi Galvani.

In Hong Kong, Yau Sang is the firm that has ushered this traditional, niche process into the 21st century, maintaining a laser-like focus on innovation.

Since its establishment in 1983, Yau Sang has consistently delivered high-quality products to its primary clientele, construction companies, securing its position as a market leader. The company’s commitment to continually upgrading its eco-friendly production processes aligns with the sustainability objectives of Hong Kong’s construction sector and supports the government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Yau Sang’s factory in Yuen Long has equipment for large-scale production, such as this footbridge for construction of public housing developments at North West Kowloon Hong Kong - Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West. Yan says that the superior quality of products is what gives Hong Kong manufacturers a competitive advantage. “Whenever I travelled across Asia in the past, I consistently received positive feedback about the quality of products from Hong Kong,” he recalls.

“Hong Kong has well-trained, specialised, and seasoned management professionals. These individuals are not only highly efficient but also possess a global perspective and acute minds,” says Yan, a recipient of the “Hong Kong Young Industrialist Awards” in 2018. “The local ecosystem is conducive to high-tech, capital-intensive manufacturing.”

The original Yau Sang was founded in 1978 by the late father of Yan, who greatly influenced his son. “I experienced the golden age of manufacturing in Hong Kong,” Yan Junior shares. “My aspiration was to carry on the family business and ensure its legacy for future generations.”

The Yau Sang facility, located in Yuen Long, spans 90,000 square feet, with 60,000 square feet dedicated to covered production space. The sheer scale of the operation is staggering, featuring multiple production lines equipped with baths that measure 13 metres in length, 1.4 metres in width, and nearly 3 metres in height, all filled with molten zinc. All products processed at this Yuen Long plant are exclusively utilised by the local construction industry.

The vast scale of the plant contrasts with the meticulous attention to the smallest details in production to minimise potential pollution. The operation has earned the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certificate and the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certificate. The state-of-the-art, custom-built air filtering system was designed by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), and the sewage treatment system complies with rigorous local and international environmental protection standards.

In 2016, Yau Sang opened its factory in Dongguan, in the Greater Bay Area. This facility, mirroring the eco-friendly production system of its Hong Kong counterpart, contributes half of its output to Hong Kong. The remaining products are either exported or sold within the domestic market.

Innovation

Yau Sang’s pursuit of innovation is deeply ingrained in its DNA. Nearly four decades ago, in 1984, the company dispatched technicians to participate in a hot-dip galvanising seminar organised by the Galvanizers Association of Australia. They obtained certification and introduced advanced production techniques to Hong Kong, which were considered cutting-edge at the time.

Since the establishment of the current Yau Sang by Yan and his siblings, the company has adopted a global perspective. This approach involves the application of innovative technologies to enhance product quality, increase production efficiency, and raise the standard of eco-friendliness.

The company has collaborated with leading universities and research institutions, both locally and internationally, for decades.

Yau Sang has recently collaborated with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) on hot-dip zinc galvanising for the new high-strength S690 steel. This particular variety was first utilised in the construction of the Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Bridge. Meanwhile, Yau Sang is currently collaborating with PolyU on researching the hot-dip galvanizing technology for higher strength steel grade S960 to align with future market demands.

In collaboration with PolyU, another project is underway that focuses on an innovation capable of galvanising bent components with angles of up to 180 degrees. The company and PolyU have been jointly developing a trial bath for the small-scale zinc galvanising of these bent parts. If this proves successful, the next step will be to construct a bath suitable for larger-scale production.

One of the collaborative projects by Yau Sang and PolyU is focused on galvanising bent construction components. The innovation promises to bring transformative changes to the local construction industry. Construction firms will soon have access to zinc-galvanised, bent steel rebars on-site, a development that could lead to significant savings in both cost and time.

Another significant technological advancement is on the horizon. In alignment with Hong Kong’s “Industry 4.0” initiative, Yau Sang is in the process of fully digitising and automating its production. This includes a collaborative project with HKPC to develop a customised anti-corrosion furnace and a smart impulse gas heating system. These innovations aim to make hot-dip zinc galvanising more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

This advanced system, designed to operate in a galvanising environment characterised by high temperatures and corrosive conditions, comprises sensors and software. It’s equipped with a smart real-time monitoring system for temperature and energy consumption, as well as predictive analytics. The system includes sensors, actuators, controllers, and visualisation devices to optimise energy performance. By transitioning to gas heating, the system can reduce energy consumption for the same operation by at least 20 percent.

The new system’s primary advantage is its ability to accurately predict optimal temperatures across various production lines, notes Yan. “This allows for timely adjustments, minimising errors and waste. Once the current projects are successfully implemented, we anticipate a productivity increase of approximately 20 percent at the Yuen Long plant.”

Government support, bright prospect

With a concentration of research institutes and a pool of specialised talent with a global perspective, Hong Kong has cultivated an ecosystem that is ideal for high-tech advanced manufacturers who focus on capital-intensive production.

The Hong Kong Government has implemented supportive policies for city-based manufacturers. For instance, Yan notes that the labour import scheme has helped ease Yau Sang’s manpower shortage.

Crucially, the government has extended financial aid to local industrialists via a variety of programmes, including ‘Industry 4.0’ and the ‘New Reindustrialisation Funding Scheme (NRFS)’.

Yau Sang benefits from both schemes. “The NRFS is designed to incentivise local manufacturers to enhance their production capabilities by investing in state-of-the-art equipment,” explains Yan. “Through this scheme, the government has subsidised one third of the total expenses associated with upgrading our existing production systems.”

Under the “Industry 4.0” initiative, which is aimed at propelling Hong Kong’s transition into a smart city, Yau Sang has secured financial backing for the digitisation and complete automation of its manufacturing process.

Support is not limited to financial aid. Government entities, such as the HKPC, facilitate the transfer of advanced technological knowledge to manufacturers. They also foster collaborations to improve manufacturing systems and product quality.

All these factors lead to Yan’s optimistic outlook. “As the construction sector remains robust, we anticipate a 5 percent annual growth in our business,” he says.

In the meantime, professional and trade organisations, like the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council (HKYIC), play a crucial role. It assists members in expanding their networks and offers guidance on upgrading production and facilitating transformation.



“HKYIC serves as a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas among local industrialists,” says Yan. “Despite our diverse sectors, the sharing of the latest technological developments, both locally and overseas, consistently stimulates innovative thinking. This is one of the primary advantages of the platform.”

Yau Sang, a company rooted in Hong Kong, remains steadfast in its commitment to the city, come what may. It embodies the relentless spirit of innovation that defines Hong Kong.