Super-luxe condo tower blossoms in Bangkok

[Sponsored article]

Just two and a half hours’ flight from Hong Kong, yet a world away from the weekday stress, Thailand beckons with its soothing call of relaxed, yet indulgent tropical escape.

Whether retreating for a weekend recharge, or for restful vacation breaks throughout the year, a luxurious second home in Bangkok could be just the antidote to the pressures of a busy city life.

And when location matters – as it always does in property investment decisions – there could be no more astute address than Ratchadamri district.

Renowned as Bangkok’s most luxurious neighbourhood, this prime locale enjoys top status as the city’s heart and soul - a premier centre for shopping, dining and business, and a hub for international tourism.

Legendary 5-star hotel operator Hilton Hotels & Resorts chose this district to debut its flagship Waldorf Astoria brand in Southeast Asia. As part of a stunning mixed-use development, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok anchors one of the best opportunities in Asia for investing in the luxury property sector.

Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard proudly occupies the last remaining and most sought-after condominium address on Ratchadamri Road. A landmark development, the 60-storey super-luxury tower is defined by its sophisticated and iconic architecture inspired by magnolia flowers.

In addition to the hotel and an office component, the development encompasses 316 high-end residential units. Completed in 2018, these beautifully finished prime residences epitomise this iconic development’s all-encompassing aim of ‘fulfilling the legacy to the heart of Bangkok’.

Visitors who have watched the tower take shape may well have returned home to cities like Hong Kong and Singapore appreciating the relative value this development offers.

Mr Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), one of Thailand’s leading property developers, notes that super-luxury mixed-use projects have been trending throughout the year, putting the market clearly in the spotlight.

“The four essential factors for a project’s success are location, design, value, and service,” he explained.

A prime location that is also convenient creates greater value. Outstanding design enables the property to stand out and encapsulate buyers’ identity.

With those goals in mind, the project has been developed prioritising design and the selection of high-quality materials. “This is apparent through the building’s iconic shape, innovatively constructed with highly sophisticated technology,” Mr Malaisirirat said.

But it’s the all-important economic value that makes the project worth investing in. At Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard, he added, comprehensive services fully meet clients’ needs, covering all areas from condominiums to the hotel and facilities.

Mr Malaisirirat believes that this multi award-winning property completes the magnificent scenery of the Ratchaprasong-Ratchadamri district.

“Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard also complements the district to become a genuine landmark and a centre for the retail market, wholesalers, hospitality, luxury residences, and also MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions] in the heart of the capital,” he said. “As well, the project enhances the potential of the Ratchaprasong-Ratchadamri area to become one of the global key business districts.”

Through its iconic design, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard has been carefully sculpted to introduce two layers of a three-dimensional architectural ‘petal’ that sensuously spirals along the tower’s full height and the podium’s full length, as if springing up from the ground like a magnolia flower to reveal the inner life of the building. Elements from Thai architecture are applied to the façade as sunshades.

The building is designed to meet the next generation of green certification, and is the first condominium development in Thailand to follow the strict criteria of United States’ LEED certification.

Many options are offered to purchases under the developer’s ‘ready-to-move-in’ concept. Packed international brand furniture and facilities in various themes, the decoration choices range from elegant, urbane English town home style, through classic antique French style; modern elegance for the younger executives to electric modern luxury.

All decoration styles are in collaboration with Olivia Living and Sonder Living, leading imported furniture and accessories galleries who created exclusive designs for MagnoliasRatchadamri Boulevard. The project employs the highest-quality fittings and finishing throughout, featuring top brands Bulthaup, Franke, Dornbracht, Siemens, Hansgrohe, and Käsch.

Luxury features include The Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard Residences Lounge, a private club for the exclusive use of residents only, plus a residential lobby, drop-off area and concierge. Additionally, a curved garden-view library will benefit all residents seeking peace and seclusion. There is also a jogging track with slope garden and a 70-meter pool with Jacuzzi and kids’ pool. Additional resident privileges include valet parking, package deliveries directly to residences, direct phone access from the lobby to the units, a 24-hour welcome desk, round-the-clock concierge and security.

With its unique with state-of-the-art design, quality materials, energy and environmental technology, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard is the most sought-after condominium address to achieve the best quality of life.

Recognising this rare opportunity, many foreigners, primarily from Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan, have already staked their claim.

A select number of two-bedroom units still available range in size from 72–106 sq m, at prices from 13,4440,000 to 112,598,016 baht (averaging 280,000 baht per sq.m).

For more information, please contact email: [email protected] or Tel: +66 8309 55054, or visit Website www.magnolias-ratchadamri.com

